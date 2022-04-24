Groundbreaking of ‘premium commercial project’ held at GT Road

ISLAMABAD: A well-known real estate company, the ZEM Builders, held a groundbreaking ceremony of one of its premium commercial projects located along the GT Road, called ZEM Insignia, here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the CEO of ZEM Builders, Zeeshan Akram Qureshi, along with other members of the business community, distinguished members of society, clients and employees of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Qureshi highlighted the importance of the project and how it would open up a gate for novel businesses and commercial ventures. He also described what he called his vision of bringing cutting edge concept buildings to Pakistan and creating employment opportunities through the real estate industry.

The ZEM Insignia is being billed as “one of its kind commercial hubs” that will create opportunities for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. It is expected to deliver high functionality through contemporary design and high-end amenities in its retail stores, office spaces and food outlets.

