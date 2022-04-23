16,200 litres of expired mango pulp disposed of

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday stopped the production of a famous juice manufacturing unit over adulteration during a raid on a factory on Sheikhupura Road.

The food safety team (FST) discarded more than 16,200 litres of expired mango pulp, apple drinks and other juices during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that juices were being produced with different artificial flavours and prohibited chemicals that cause health issues for consumers, especially for children.

He said the food authority was strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of safe, healthy and unadulterated food items in the market of Punjab.

He further said PFA would deal with an iron hand with the enemies of public health who use prohibited, expired and substandard ingredients in the preparation of food. He has urged people to prefer homemade fresh juices and vegetables instead of consuming ready-made food.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022