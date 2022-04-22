ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana gifts: Gill rejects allegations

Zulfiqar Ahmad 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Thursday rubbished the opposition’s claim that former premier illegally took away gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries. Speaking at a presser, he said that after the opposition did not find a single corruption case against the former prime minister, they have come up with the Toshakhana rumour, where there is no truth in it.

Gill said that “nothing is hidden” as all the gifts given to Khan during his stint in power are declared unlike his predecessors.

He said that after the new government could not find corruption charges against Khan or that he had misused his power to afford any developmental contract to his nephews or nieces or embezzled aid money, the only thing they could do was to lodge this baseless case of illegally taking gifts.

He said that the “imported” government was only providing half-baked truths, emphasizing that “by law, any prime minister could take back gifts given to him during his tenure” but, he underscored that a certain amount had to be paid before taking the gifts.

He maintained that it happened in the past, but “there are certain gifts which even the prime minister could not take home i.e. cars, etc.”

About the gifts received by the then prime minister Imran Khan, he noted that Imran Khan was gifted a car (Proton X70) from his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad, adding since the law does not permit the prime minister to take gifted cars from Toshakhana, the car was still parked at the Cabinet Division.

“If anybody wants to check, go see [as] it is still parked there”, he added.

He said that despite rule no prime minister and president can take a gifted vehicle home, Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif took cars with them from the Prime Minister’s Office by submitting 10 percent of the value of the gifts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Shahbaz Gill PTI Imran Khan Toshakhana gifts

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana gifts: Gill rejects allegations

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories