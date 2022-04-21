Russia bars entry to US VP Harris, other US officials and figures

Russia on Thursday expanded an entry ban on US officials to include US Vice-President Kamala Harris and 28 other American officials, businesspeople and journalists.

The sanctions list, published by the Russian foreign ministry, included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, among others.

“These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.