World

North Macedonia orders another six Russian diplomats to leave the country

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

BELGRADE: North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered six Russian diplomats to leave the country over violations of diplomatic norms, the second such expulsion in less than a month, a statement said.

A diplomatic note has been handed over to Sergey Bazdnikin, Russia’s ambassador to Skopje and the diplomats have five days to leave the country, it said.

“The six Russian diplomats in question were engaging in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” said the statement posted on ministry’s website.

Officials from the Russian embassy in Skopje could not immediately be reached for comment.

EU allies expel almost 200 Russian diplomats in two days

On March 28, North Macedonia which is a NATO member and wants to join the European Union, expelled five other Russian diplomats.

The Balkan country joined has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Russian diplomats North Macedonia's Foreign Ministry

