World

Treasury’s Yellen, ECB’s Lagarde express disapproval to Russian official at G20 meeting

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expressed their displeasure at the in-person participation of a top Russian official in Wednesday’s meeting of G20 finance officials, a source told Reuters.

Yellen said she disapproved of Russia’s presence at the meeting, while Lagarde urged the official, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov, to convey to Russian leaders a clear message - to end the war in Ukraine, said the source, who was familiar with the meeting.

A second source confirmed physical participation by Maksimov. The United States has called for Russia to be excluded from the Group of 20 major economies.

Inflation in Russia hits highest since early 2002

ECB Christine Lagarde Janet Yellen Russian invasion

