Christian community to celebrate Easter today

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, the Christian community in Pakistan is set to celebrate their annual religious festival of Easter Sunday (today), marking special services and other festivities.

Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide which commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, according to the Bible. The followers of Christ believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Easter Sunday also precedes special preparations by people from different age groups including men, women and children. Special services are hosted at different places across the country where the believers attend prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while felicitating the Christian community on the eve of Easter, said that outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of education and health in Pakistan cannot be forgotten.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that such festivals promote religious harmony in the society. He said religious minorities have played an important role in development and prosperity of the country and their services are praiseworthy. “Pakistan belongs to all of us, people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country,” he said.

He further said the Christian staff of Lahore General Hospital has always been in the forefront to provide quality healthcare to the patients and running the hospital in an efficient manner.

