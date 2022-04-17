ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Markets

Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (April 16, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 15-04-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        20,500        180        20,680        20,680          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           21,970        193        22,163        22,163          NIL
===========================================================================

