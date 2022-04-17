Bilquis Edhi’s funeral prayer offered in Karachi

KARACHI: The funeral prayer of Bilquis Bano Edhi, social activist and widow of philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was offered at Memon Mosque on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road.

Edhi’s funeral was attended by a large number of people. She was given a guard of honour by a Sindh police contingent.

Strict security arrangements were made for the funeral which was attended by leaders of various political parties and other famous personalities.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Administrator of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was also in the attendance.

Bilquis was 74 years old and spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity. She was a professional nurse heading the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She married Abdul Sattar Edhi in April 1966.

She is survived by four children, Faisal, Kubra, Zeenat and Almas.

Bilquis Edhi’s charity saved thousands of unwanted babies by placing cradles (jhoolas) at Edhi Homes and centers across the country.

The Mother of Pakistan, Bilquis Edhi, was awarded several national and foreign awards including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the Lenin Peace Prize, Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, which she had received with Abdul Sattar Edhi in 1986.

She was a professional nurse and one of the most active philanthropists in Pakistan along with serving as co-chair of Edhi Foundation. Bilquis was born in 1947 in Gujarat’s Bantva.

Bilquis received nursing training from Edhi’s Nursing School when she was just 16 years old.