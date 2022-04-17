ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Aqib Javed advises Ramiz Raja to quit as PCB chairman

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Aqib Javed has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja should quit the office.

“It is better for Ramiz Raja to resign from the office of PCB chairman,” Aqib said while talking to media.

Aqib Javed said, “It does not make any difference that PCB Chairman is former cricketer or not, what is required is administrative skills for PCB chairman.”

He further said that whenever PCB patron is removed, PCB chairman also quit the office. He added that Ramiz Raja was openly supporting Imran Khan and it appears Ramiz Raja would quit.

Answering a question, Aqib said that Ch Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi showed good performance during their tenures, hence new PCB chairman would be from among them.

On the other hand, sources claimed that Ramiz Raja is waiting for a message from the new government and will continue to hold the position till then.

As per PCB’s Constitution, its patron-in-chief (PM) recommends the Chairman’s name to the board of governors, who vote for the candidate. However, over the years, the PCB chairman changes with a change in the federal government.

In 2018, when Imran Khan made his government, then PCB chairman Najam Sethi was replaced by Ehsan Mani immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

