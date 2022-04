KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (April 15, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 15-04-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Intermarket Sec. Akik Capital Cnergyico PK Ltd. 5,000,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 7.00 Interactive Securiti Growth Sec G3 Technollgies Ltd 150,000 12.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 12.20 Intermarket Sec. Akik Capital Int. Industries 400,000 130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 130.00 BMA Capital Fortune Sec K-Electric Limited 100,000 3.08 Adam Usman Sec Adam Sec 5,000 3.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 3.08 Intermarket Sec. D.J.M. Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 500,000 38.00 Intermarket Sec. Akik Capital 795,000 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,295,000 38.61 Akik Capital Intermarket Sec Modaraba Al-Mali 7,500,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500,000 10.00 Intermarket Sec. Akik Capital Unity Foods Limited 1,500,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 28.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 15,950,000 =================================================================================================================

