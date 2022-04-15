ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
AJK high court issues restraining order on elections for PM

  • The high court has restrained the Legislative Assembly from further proceedings till April 18
BR Web Desk 15 Apr, 2022

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court issued on Friday a restraining order on elections being conducted for a new AJK PM, it was reported. This comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abdul Qayyum Niazi stepped down as AJK's PM, following a no-confidence motion filed against him by his party members

The order was passed during a hearing conducted by a two-judge bench of the AJK high court, comprising Justice Shahid Bahar and Justice Sardar Ijaz. The court has restrained the Legislative Assembly from further proceedings till April 18 (Monday).

The high court announced the verdict based on a petition filed by PPP leaders Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin, challenging the session of the AJK Assembly that was scheduled for today.

AJK prime minister steps down before no-confidence vote

On Tuesday, Tanveer Ilyas group of the ruling PTI, bearing the signatures of 25 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, had submitted a no-confidence motion against Niazi.

On Thursday, Abdul Qayyum Niazi sent his resignation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as a candidate for the seat of PM. Meanwhile, the PPP AJK said it wants to table its own no-confidence motion against Niazi, along with PML-N.

No-trust motion submitted against AJK PM

PPP AJK central deputy information secretary Shaukat Javed Mir had earlier said the PTI has itself expressed no-confidence against its own government.

“We will out this government which was imposed on us through rigging”, he added.

Niazi was elected as the prime minister of the AJK on August 4, 2021. He received 33 votes, as he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI and one from the Muslim Conference.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir no confidence motion Abdul Qayyum Niazi

