No-trust motion submitted against AJK PM

MUZZAFARABAD: After Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now no-confidence motion has also been submitted against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. The motion was submitted on Tuesday by Tanveer Ilyas group of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), bears the signatures of 25 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been nominated as a candidate for the seat of prime minister. In its reaction, the PPP AJK said that PPP along with PML-N will table own no-confidence motion against Abdul Qayyum Niazi. PPP AJK central deputy information secretary Shaukat Javed Mir said the PTI has itself expressed no-confidence against its own government. “We will out this government which was imposed on us through rigging”, he added.