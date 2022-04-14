ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
AJK prime minister steps down before no-confidence vote

BR Web Desk 14 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday stepped down as prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after a no-confidence motion was filed against him by his party members, Aaj News reported.

Niazi has sent his resignation to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi.

The no-trust motion, submitted on Tuesday by AJK Finance Minister Majid Khan in the assembly's secretariat, was signed by 25 lawmakers, including Majid Khan, Ali Shan, and Akbar Ibrahim.

The disgruntled members of the party have nominated PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas Khan as the new premier.

PTI lawmakers submit no-confidence motion against AJK PM

A day after the submission of the no-trust vote, Niazi met with Imran Khan in Islamabad to apprise him of the situation and offered to step down.

Niazi was elected as the prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on August 4, 2021.

He received 33 votes, as he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI and one from the Muslim Conference.

AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi no confidence motion

