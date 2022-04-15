ANL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.87%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.21%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.62%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.89%)
TPL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TPLP 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
TREET 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1%)
TRG 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.31%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 17,889 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.87%)
KSE100 46,565 Increased By 80.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,896 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Subaru says suspends shipment of some models over engine sensor malfunction

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Subaru Corp has suspended shipment of some of its three main automobile models over an engine sensor malfunction and also plans to temporarily halt production of the models, the company said on Friday.

The automaker discovered the problem with the sensor in the CB18 engine used in its Forester, Outback and Levorg models, a spokesperson said, adding that production of models with that engine would be halted in due course, without giving further details.

About 54,000 cars with the engine have been sold in Japan since October 2020 and are for the market only, the spokesperson said, declining to comment on the number of cars affected by the shipment suspension.

Subaru has not decided whether to recall the cars and it would likely take 2-1/2 months before shipment is resumed, the spokesperson said.

Toyota aims to jumpstart 67-year-old Crown with SUV model, sources say

The company will continue to produce and ship models that do not use the CB18 engine, the spokesperson said.

The malfunction with the sensor causes the engine to fail to start and a warning sign to flash on the dashboard, the spokesperson said.

Subaru’s shares fell 3% in morning trade in Tokyo, after being deluged by sell orders at the open.

Japan’s Subaru Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Subaru says suspends shipment of some models over engine sensor malfunction

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories