Relief camps: PDMA identifies 184 sites

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in consultation with district administrations has identified 184 sites for establishment of relief camps throughout the province, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In case of natural disasters or emergency these camps will be used as shelter for people displaced in wake of disasters. After identification of the potential camp sites, PDMA has also ensured mapping of the sites and its dissemination to all relevant stakeholders.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain said that Camp Management and Camp Coordination is vital for humanitarian assistance. It coordinates protection and assistance programs and takes a holistic approach to upholding basic human rights and meeting the needs of the camp population.

The Camp Management Support Unit in PDMA has been established to identify potential camp sites in each district of KP, where in case of disaster the displaced people will be given shelter and protection.

Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali added, this activity was one of its kind and received positive response from all relevant sectors. To further strengthen its response to disasters PDMA is also establishing a Camp Management task force in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Disaster Management Officer would act as chairman and chairperson of the Camp Management task force which will be comprised of representatives from Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Tehsil Municipal Administration, DDMU, Social Welfare Deptt, Education, Health, Civil Society organizations and Local Community. The task force will be given training on First Aid, Disaster Preparedness, Camp Management and Camp Coordination.

