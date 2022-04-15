‘LWMC taking special measures to ensure cleanliness’

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company’s Deputy CEO Ahmed Ayaz has said that the LWMC is taking special measures to ensure cleanliness in all urban and rural union councils of Lahore.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the officers of operation teams in Ravi Town. Ayaz further said the LWMC operations teams were ensuring cleanliness in urban as well as rural union councils.

“The arrival of new dumpers in the LWMC Operation Fleet has increased the capacity to carry solid waste. It is collecting more than 6,300 tons of solid waste daily from the city. Operation teams carried out special cleaning operations in Band Road, Shahdara, Mausoleum Jahangir and other areas of Ravi Town. Begum Kot, Fort Road, Drain Road, Badami Bagh, Lari Ada, Qila Lakshman Singh and other areas of Ravi Town are also being cleaned as per usual. During the special cleaning operation, 2 loaders, 2 dumpers, 2 chain arm rolls and more than 30 sanitary workers were deployed on the operation. In the last 24 hours, the operation teams also collected 547 tons of waste from the Ravi Town area, especially the historic buildings,” he said.

Moreover, during the visit to various parts of the city, he reviewed cleanliness arrangements at Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and Allah Ho Gol Chakar, Valencia Town, Bhubatian, Raiwind Road, Ada Plot and Jati Umrah Road. He also visited the service delivery camp on Raiwind Road installed for the redressal of public complaints.

Meanwhile, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider urged the operation teams to make the best cleaning arrangements around the historic buildings to protect the historical heritage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022