ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Abu Dhabi down as UAE’s biggest bank withdraws offer for EFG Hermes

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

Major Gulf bourses fell on Thursday and Abu Dhabi’s share index slipped more than 1%, after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) withdrew its offer for a stake in Egypt’s EFG Hermes.

Global sentiment remained upbeat after recent U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid thin trading volumes ahead of a public holiday.

Abu Dhabi’s index traded lower for the second consecutive session and was last down 1%.

Shares of FAB fell 1.7% after UAE’s biggest lender said it has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

Shares of Dewa Water and Electrical Authority fell 2.1%. Earlier this week, the stock jumped 20% in the region’s biggest initial public offering since Saudi Aramco in 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.6%, with state-run Saudi Aramco down 0.5%.

The region is expected to report March inflation data later in the day.

Dubai’s main share index edged lower marginally, with gains in real estate stocks offset by losses in industrials.

The Qatari index was flat.

