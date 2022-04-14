ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

  • Closes at 181.69 against US dollar in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

Pakistan's rupee maintained its upward momentum to record a fifth successive gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 181.69 after a day-on-day appreciation of 13 paisas or 0.07%. On Friday last week, the local currency had recorded its biggest increase on a day-to-day basis in the inter-bank market in two years after it closed at 184.68.

In the last five trading sessions, the rupee has appreciated by 3.6%, a remarkable turnaround for a currency that had hit its record low last week.

Rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar, appreciates to 181.82

Oil prices, a major determinant of currency parity due to its status as a top import commodity for the South Asian country, slipped on Thursday amid thin trading volumes ahead of a public holiday, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in US oil stocks against tightening global supply.

Earlier, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar also said the exchange rate will improve once Pakistan's economy is steered in the right direction, adding that rupee's historic fall has been due to the previous government's "incompetence".

Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder the recent appreciation run is purely driven by political factors, and has nothing to do with economic fundamentals.

“Economic conditions continue to remain very tough — oil prices are still above $100 a barrel, and this is quite high for a country like Pakistan,” said Khan.

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

Talking about the latest remittance figures, the expert said the increase is unlikely to continue as it is due to a seasonal factor.

SBP Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate currency rates PKR VS USD pkr rate rupee rate sbp currency dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Oil prices fall as market weighs mixed supply signals

Shanghai cases hit peak as Xi reiterates urgency of COVID curbs

Russia says blast cripples Black Sea flagship, Ukraine claims missile strike

Read more stories