PSDF signs agreement with KISP to lead skill trainings

LAHORE: The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has signed an agreement of Rs 150 million with Koh-e-Suleman Improvement Project (KISP) to lead its skill trainings for residents of Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman, DG Khan and De-excluded area of Rajanpur.

These areas comprise primarily of tribal communities with low literacy levels and until now have had limited opportunities for personal and economic development. During the first phase of this project, 2000 residents will receive training and are aimed to include at least 20 percent female trainees.

The residents will gain trainings across four key industries: Light Engineering, Construction, Services and Textiles. The trainings will be the first of their kind in these districts and PSDF will use its skill expertise to equip residents with market-relevant professional knowledge to commence their skill development and open career opportunities for them.

To mobilize this project, training centers will also be established in the tribal areas to execute the trainings and create ease of access for the residents. A stipend of Rs 3500 monthly will also be provided to the trainees to facilitate their learning journey.

The on-ground trainings are scheduled to commence in July of this year. During the contract signing ceremony Maqbool Ahmed (Project Director KISP) remarked.

