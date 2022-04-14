ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

AFP 14 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said.

Virgil Griffith, 39, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate US law, in a bid to reduce the sentence for a crime that can carry up to 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutor Damian Williams said “there is no question North Korea poses a national security threat to our nation, and the regime has shown time and again it will stop at nothing to ignore our laws for its own benefit.

He said that Griffith had “admitted in court he took actions to evade sanctions, which are in place to prevent (North Korea) from building a nuclear weapon.”

In April 2019 Griffith gave a presentation in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He was arrested at Los Angeles airport in November the same year. At the conference, Griffith provided information on how North Korea could use the technology to launder money and evade sanctions, including through “smart contracts,” according to the court. The prosecution said that after the presentation, Griffith “pursued plans to facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrency between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea, despite knowing that assisting with such an exchange would violate sanctions against the DPRK.”

