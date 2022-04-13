ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
IMF hopes to mobilize $45bn for new trust to aid broader range of countries

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund hopes to mobilize around $45 billion for a new trust to help a broader range of countries, including some middle-income economies, deal with climate change and other longer-term challenges, a paper prepared by IMF staff and reviewed by Reuters shows.

The IMF's executive board is expected on Wednesday to approve plans for the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) that were hammered out by IMF staff after the Group of 20 major economies backed creation of the instrument in October.

Nearly three-quarters of the IMF's 190 members would be eligible to borrow from the new trust, the global lender's first facility set up expressly to help countries manage balance of payments risks posed by longer-term challenges, the paper said.

"Today, even as IMF member countries confront the immediate challenges of rising inflation, constrained fiscal space and pandemic recovery — heightened by risks associated with the war in Ukraine — they are also calling on the Fund to help respond to longer-term challenges such as climate change and pandemic preparedness," the paper said.

Currently, the IMF offers low-cost and zero-interest rate financing to help countries deal with short-term challenges, such as capital flight, inflation or high commodities prices, and medium-term fiscal and financial challenges.

But it lacks a facility to help countries manage risk to balance of payments posed by longer-term threats, build economic resilience to shocks, and tap opportunities to achieve sustainable, inclusive growth.

IMF says 'very concerned' about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

The IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust is also open only to low-income countries.

The RST, first proposed by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in June, would fill that gap and offer countries affordable financing over extended repayment periods. The IMF has said it plans to begin lending under the program by October.

It would be available to low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries, including small states, many of which were hit particularly hard by the pandemic and its economic impact.

To qualify for lending from the new RST, countries would still need to develop "credible policy and reform measures," have sustainable debt and adequate capacity to repay the IMF, and be part of a concurrent financing or non-financing IMF-supported program, the paper said.

In addition to providing loans, the IMF also has policy-coordination arrangements with other countries, including Serbia, Rwanda and Senegal, that do not entail funding.

The eligibility criteria were set up to "preserve economic stability" while mitigating financial risks to the fund, the paper said.

Richer IMF member could contribute to the trust by donating their unneeded Special Drawing Rights, the IMF's own currency reserves, from a $650 billion allocation approved last August.

The funding is also expected to serve as a catalyst for additional public and private financing, the paper said.

