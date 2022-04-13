Cheema meets two former governors

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema met former governors Mian Azhar and Lt General Khalid Maqbool (Retd) on Tuesday and discussed with them the political and administrative situation in Punjab.

Both the former governors congratulated Omer Sarfraz Cheema on assuming the office of Punjab Governor and expressed their best wishes for him.

Talking on the occasion regarding the current political situation, the governor said that the electoral process was essential for the continuity of democracy.

