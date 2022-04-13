Research in medical field termed vital for profession

LAHORE: Terming research in medical field vital for medical profession, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar said on Tuesday that bright future of doctors is linked with medical education and latest research while it depends that how much one doctor keeps himself fully up to date about innovations so that their professional abilities can be further enhanced over the time.

These views were expressed by Prof Al-freed Zafar while addressing the ceremony of awarding certificates to the 5th batch of doctors of Orthopedic Mini Fellowship Program at LGH in which more than 100 doctors from different countries including Egypt participated.

In the program, the doctors were updated about the modern treatment with practical training in spinal surgery, arthroscopy, joint replacement, trauma management and other ailments.

Prof Dr Tariq Sohail, Dr Khalid Kazmi, Dr Mudassar Siddique, Dr Husnain Khalid, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present.

Prof Al-freed maintained that PGMI Lahore has a unique position in which many new aspects related to this medical field have been introduced in this fellowship. Apart from other achievements, PGMI has also been honoured to launch this Mini Fellowship as well which is being used by Pakistani doctors as well as medical experts from other friendly countries, he added.

He vowed to further enhance the professionalism of Pakistani doctors and said that all available resources are being utilized in the PGMI and a policy has been formulated for the future which will raise the standard of medical education and research and physicians will be educated locally instead of abroad.

He added that these steps taken by the PGMI will not only equip our doctors with the latest techniques but will also save money and time. In order to get the best results from the surgery, it is important that all the staff members of the team of surgeons are fully trained and committed to their profession to the point of obsession which makes every type of surgery a challenge.

