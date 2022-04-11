Hong Kong shares open with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open on Monday morning, fuelled by concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.19 percent, or 260.84 points, to 21,611.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.89 percent, or 29.08 points, to 3,222.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also dropped 1.35 percent, or 28.08 points, to 2,052.69.