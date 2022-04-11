ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘See Pakistan’ exhibition attracts huge crowd

APP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A fascinating photo exhibition ‘See Pakistan’ by M H Toori is attracting a large number of people in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan is being showcased.

A keen interest was taken by viewers because of the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, an official of PNCA Masroor shah told APP.

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has extended the show till 15th April 2022.

‘See Pakistan’ is a fascinating show portraying the diverse natural beauty, historical heritage, and amalgamation of culture and religion of Pakistan.

From the grand mountain ranges in the North to the vast alluvial delta of the Indus River in the South remains a blessed land with natural beauty and majestic mountains with world high altitude desert and highest peaks are magnificently photographed by M.H. Toori and are on display in this beautiful show.

A large number of the public from various walks of life alongside the press and media visited the exhibition to see the blend of culture and nature in Pakistan.

This show in particular is very important because M.H. Toori is showing his photographs for the very first time at the PNCA.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists’ own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA ‘See Pakistan’ exhibition M H Toori beauty of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

‘See Pakistan’ exhibition attracts huge crowd

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories