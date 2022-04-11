ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

  • Large number of people take to the streets across country to protest against ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister
  • Imran Khan says he is grateful for people support
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Apr, 2022
PTI supporters gather in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
PTI supporters gather in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. Photo: AFP

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies in various parts of the country on Sunday, protesting against the "foreign conspiracy" they say was behind the no-confidence vote that eventually led to the ouster of Imran Khan.

The protests follows calls made by the former prime minister during an address on the eve of the no-confidence vote, urging the public to hold "peaceful protests on Sunday" against what he called an imported government being installed at the behest of a foreign power that did not agree with his foreign policy.

Reports indicate rallies were held in Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Kohat along with several other cities in Pakistan. Video footage was shared by PTI's official Twitter page throughout the day, with accounts in the UK also sharing glimpses of rallies in London.

PTI's official Twitter handle

The former premier also took to Twitter, expressing his gratitude at the public support.

"I am grateful to the people of Pakistan for coming out in large numbers to protest against the change of government," he tweeted later at night.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Earlier in the day, Khan, who faced 174 votes in favour of the no-trust motion tabled against him in the National Assembly, tweeted that Sunday marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he called was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change".

Imran Khan

Protest in Peshawar. Photo: AFP
Protest in Peshawar. Photo: AFP

Asad Umar

Various leaders of PTI and members of Khan's cabinet shared videos of the rallies, a massive show of public support ahead of another crucial National Assembly session that is set to elect a new leader of the house.

PTI

Taimur Khan Jhagra

Khan has insisted that it is a Western power that has motivated National Assembly members in Pakistan to bring the no-confidence vote against him, saying that his pursuit of an independent foreign policy for Pakistan has angered a country, which he said was the United States. Washington has denied the allegations.

In Pakistan, however, the opposition has said that it was Khan's mishandling of the economy, which resulted in double-digit inflation that has meant losing trust in his leadership abilities.

PTI supporters in Karachi. Photo: AFP
PTI supporters in Karachi. Photo: AFP

PTI supporters in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
PTI supporters in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

PTI supporters in Lahore. Photo: AFP
PTI supporters in Lahore. Photo: AFP

National Assembly protests opposition rallies Prime Minister PTI Imran Khan no confidence vote foreign conspiracy no confidence

Comments

1000 characters

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Imran Khan says 'freedom struggle' against foreign conspiracy of regime change begins today

National Assembly to elect Pakistan prime minister on Monday

ISPR rejects BBC report on events at PM House

PTI says residence of Imran Khan's focal person on digital media raided

Biden, Modi to meet virtually Monday over Ukraine

World Bank warns of bleak economic outlook for Ukraine, region

Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing 9.2% Twitter stake

Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv

Import of used cars gaining momentum once again

Read more stories