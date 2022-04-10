Detention of party MPAs: PML-Q approaches LHC to become party in petition

LAHORE: The Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court with a prayer to allow him to become a party in the petition against alleged detention of his party MPAs by the opposition.

The petitioner PML-Q secretary general Kamil Ali Agha said that the opposition made hostage of his party MPAs in a local hotel and disallowed them to meet anyone. He said the applicant was a necessary party in the case and asked the court to allow the applicant to become party in the petition.

