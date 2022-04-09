ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station

Reuters Updated 09 Apr, 2022

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla: A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off on Friday carrying the first all-private astronaut team ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS), a flight hailed by industry executives and NASA as a milestone in the commercialisation of low-Earth orbit.

The four-man team selected by Houston-based startup Axiom Space Inc for its landmark debut spaceflight and orbital science mission lifted off at 11:17 a.m. EDT (1517 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch

Live video webcast by Axiom showed the 25-story-tall SpaceX launch vehicle - consisting of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped by its Crew Dragon capsule - streaking into the blue skies over Florida’s Atlantic coast atop a fiery, yellowish tail of exhaust.

