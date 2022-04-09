ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N seeks support of Chheena Group

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continued political manoeuvring, as it contacted the Chheena Group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to muster support in the election of chief ninister scheduled to be held on April 16.

Sources claimed that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan and Malik Ahmad Khan contacted Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, who is heading his group. It may be noted that the Chheena Group had earlier announced support to Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab CM.

The sources added that the PML-N leaders tried to convince the Chheena Group to announce their support for Hamza Shehbaz, however, Chheena Group sought time, to reconsider their decision. The sources added that the meeting between Chheena Group and PML-N is also expected within next two to three days.

On the other hand, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, who is spokesperson of PTI nominated candidate for the slot of Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, announced to move the court of law for initiating action against those PTI MPAs who betrayed the party and supporting Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to media here Friday, Chohan slammed Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz who are facing cases and inquiries for the last many years but nominated for the slots of PM and CM Punjab. “Those are facing various cases, if appointed on higher positions, what would be our morality,” he questioned.

To a query, he said no unconstitutional or illegal act was committed so far in the proceedings’ of Punjab Assembly. He said powers of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly were withdrawn under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMLN Pervaiz Elahi Rana Sanaullah Khan Chheena Group

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N seeks support of Chheena Group

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

Nepra, CPPA-G lock horns over draft Commercial Code

IHC strikes down PECA Ordinance

Read more stories