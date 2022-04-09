PML-N seeks support of Chheena Group

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continued political manoeuvring, as it contacted the Chheena Group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to muster support in the election of chief ninister scheduled to be held on April 16.

Sources claimed that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan and Malik Ahmad Khan contacted Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, who is heading his group. It may be noted that the Chheena Group had earlier announced support to Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab CM.

The sources added that the PML-N leaders tried to convince the Chheena Group to announce their support for Hamza Shehbaz, however, Chheena Group sought time, to reconsider their decision. The sources added that the meeting between Chheena Group and PML-N is also expected within next two to three days.

On the other hand, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, who is spokesperson of PTI nominated candidate for the slot of Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, announced to move the court of law for initiating action against those PTI MPAs who betrayed the party and supporting Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to media here Friday, Chohan slammed Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz who are facing cases and inquiries for the last many years but nominated for the slots of PM and CM Punjab. “Those are facing various cases, if appointed on higher positions, what would be our morality,” he questioned.

To a query, he said no unconstitutional or illegal act was committed so far in the proceedings’ of Punjab Assembly. He said powers of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly were withdrawn under the law.

