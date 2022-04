KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (April 08, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 08-04-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Spectrum Sec. Nael Capital Azgard Nine Ltd. 1,000,000 12.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 12.15 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Cnergyico PK Ltd 400,000 5.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 5.19 Bawa Sec. N.U.A. Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 19,000 27.90 Aba Ali H. Sec Equity Master Sec 568,500 27.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 587,500 27.43 Adam Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Pakistan Stock Exch 7,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 24.00 B&B Sec. MRA Sec. Shabbir Tiles 15,000 17.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 17.25 M/s. Ktrade Securities H. M. Idrees H. Adam Summit Bank Limited 1,500,000 2.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 2.15 Asad Mustafa Sec Salim Sozer Sec Telecard Ltd. 5,000 14.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 14.80 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 3,514,500 =================================================================================================================

