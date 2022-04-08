Road being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that road is being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad. “The longstanding problem of drainage of rainwater in the underpass is also being solved. Another promise from the people of Central District is about to be fulfilled. Repair of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass will facilitate transportation to the site and people of Central District.

It will also reduce travel time”, the Administrator expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing repair work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass during his visit to Central District Nazimabad, said a statement on Thursday.

Concerned officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion. Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the problems faced by the citizens are being addressed.

He said that earlier, there were road breakdowns and drainage problems which caused difficulties to the traffic passing through this underpass. He added that taking note of this, it was decided to start work immediately and now the process of paving the road is underway.

The Administrator said that there were also complaints of flooding in the underpass during rains due to faulty drainage system but now it is being fixed. He said that other underpasses and bridges located in Central District are also being improved.