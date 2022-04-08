ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Road being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass: administrator

APP 08 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that road is being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad. “The longstanding problem of drainage of rainwater in the underpass is also being solved. Another promise from the people of Central District is about to be fulfilled. Repair of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass will facilitate transportation to the site and people of Central District.

It will also reduce travel time”, the Administrator expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing repair work of Mohsin Bhopali Underpass during his visit to Central District Nazimabad, said a statement on Thursday.

Concerned officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion. Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the problems faced by the citizens are being addressed.

He said that earlier, there were road breakdowns and drainage problems which caused difficulties to the traffic passing through this underpass. He added that taking note of this, it was decided to start work immediately and now the process of paving the road is underway.

The Administrator said that there were also complaints of flooding in the underpass during rains due to faulty drainage system but now it is being fixed. He said that other underpasses and bridges located in Central District are also being improved.

Murtaza Wahab Administrator Karachi Mohsin Bhopali

Comments

1000 characters

Road being reconstructed at Mohsin Bhopali underpass: administrator

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

ECP says it cannot hold polls in 90 days

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

Inflation and external stability: Policy rate hiked to 12.25pc at MPC emergency meeting

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Recovery of advance tax: NHA challenges FBR’s bank account attachment move

Read more stories