ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,645 Decreased By -123.5 (-0.78%)
KSE100 43,897 Decreased By -214.3 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,756 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine calls for 'weapons, weapons, weapons' at NATO talks

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

BRUSSELS: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.

"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba told journalists ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs," he said.

Ukraine is pushing the West to increase its arms supplies with heavier weaponry, including air defence systems, artillery, tanks and jets, as Moscow refocuses its offensive on the east of the country.

Kuleba said economic powerhouse Germany "can do more" as he criticised allies that remain reluctant to send so-called "offensive" arms.

"This distinction between defensive and offensive doesn't make any sense when it comes to the situation in my country," Kuleba said.

"Those countries who are saying we will provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, but we are not in a position to provide them with offensive weapons -- they are hypocritical, this is simply unfair, unjustified approach."

Putin says Ukraine behind ‘crude and cynical’ provocations in Bucha

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was certain that allies would "address the need for more air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, lighter, but also heavier weapons and many different types of support to Ukraine".

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin was "looking closely with our partners how we can support Ukraine in the future, more intensively and more coordinated because they have a right of self-defence."

Russia NATO Ukraine KYIV Dmytro Kuleba Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine calls for 'weapons, weapons, weapons' at NATO talks

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories