Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Wednesday adopted a joint resolution, tabled by MQM and PPP against the ruling of Deputy Speaker, National Assembly rejecting a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan last weekend, during a chaotic session. The PTI legislators chanted against the opposition parties and surrounded the Speaker rostrum with placards and banners in hands. They called those members of the PTI, who defected, as “lota” and opposition “anti-country”.

The house remained in a deep chaos as treasury also started verbal attacks on the protesting PTI legislators, as proceedings were inaudible because unrelenting noise.

Meantime, MQM, which was a coalition party in the PTI government in the center until the end of last month, took on its former partner by joining hands with the ruling PPP in Sindh to table a resolution to condemn the NA ruling.

Sindh PA sitting rescheduled

Amid protest by the PTI, the joint resolution came from MQM’s Sanjay Perwani and PPP’s Nida Khuhro, seeking the ruling of Deputy Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri on no-confidence to be unconstitutional.

Both the PTI and PPP chanted against one another central leadership and used unparliamentary expressions as well. The house remained tumultuous as shouts continued to surge which made Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani prorogue the house.

Abdul Bari Pitafi, Sindh Livestock Minister, told the house that his department has started a drive to vaccinate animals against lumpy skin disease, which will complete in 20 days. The vaccination drive is amid to provide free treatment to animals in the province, which was kicked off from cattle colony Karachi, he said that 1.1 million vaccines have been handed over to veterinary staff. There is a report, suggesting that 32,000 animals have caught the disease, he said that the Sindh government has provided Rs1.4 billion for the anti-lumpy skin disease drive. Vaccines were imported as local production will start in eight months, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022