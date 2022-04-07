ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Wednesday adopted a joint resolution, tabled by MQM and PPP against the ruling of Deputy Speaker, National Assembly rejecting a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan last weekend, during a chaotic session. The PTI legislators chanted against the opposition parties and surrounded the Speaker rostrum with placards and banners in hands. They called those members of the PTI, who defected, as “lota” and opposition “anti-country”.

The house remained in a deep chaos as treasury also started verbal attacks on the protesting PTI legislators, as proceedings were inaudible because unrelenting noise.

Meantime, MQM, which was a coalition party in the PTI government in the center until the end of last month, took on its former partner by joining hands with the ruling PPP in Sindh to table a resolution to condemn the NA ruling.

Sindh PA sitting rescheduled

Amid protest by the PTI, the joint resolution came from MQM’s Sanjay Perwani and PPP’s Nida Khuhro, seeking the ruling of Deputy Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri on no-confidence to be unconstitutional.

Both the PTI and PPP chanted against one another central leadership and used unparliamentary expressions as well. The house remained tumultuous as shouts continued to surge which made Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani prorogue the house.

Abdul Bari Pitafi, Sindh Livestock Minister, told the house that his department has started a drive to vaccinate animals against lumpy skin disease, which will complete in 20 days. The vaccination drive is amid to provide free treatment to animals in the province, which was kicked off from cattle colony Karachi, he said that 1.1 million vaccines have been handed over to veterinary staff. There is a report, suggesting that 32,000 animals have caught the disease, he said that the Sindh government has provided Rs1.4 billion for the anti-lumpy skin disease drive. Vaccines were imported as local production will start in eight months, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP MQM Sindh Assembly PTI Imran Khan Aga Siraj Khan Durrani

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories