ANF recovers Ice at ISB airport

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 82 capsules containing 645 grams Ice. According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle Ice from Islamabad to Doha and recovered 645 grams Ice from a passenger namely Fariat Ullah resident of Mardan.

The passenger was going Doha from Islamabad through Qatar Airlines flight no. QR-215. The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.