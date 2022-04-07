ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Turkish envoy distributes ration bags among deserving persons

APP 07 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Envoy in Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul along with his spouse on Wednesday distributed Ration Bags among the deserving persons.

President Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Muhsin Balci and Director Administration PBM, Dr. Zafar Khan Safdar also attended the ceremony, held here in Head Office of PBM.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Turkey, highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and vowed for the continued humanitarian support to the vulnerable populace. President TIKA, in his address, highlighted the importance of Ration Bags for the poor persons during the holy month and appreciated the PBM’s proactive role to access the marginalized segments of the country.

He also assured to distribute as much as 1,000 Ration Bags among the deserving persons during Holy Month.

Earlier, Director Administration PBM, Dr Zafar Khan Safdar welcomed the upright guests and expressed his gratitude for their generous support during the Holy Month.

Terming the initiative an echo of their kindness and affection for the people of Pakistan, he also underlined the various PBM-TIKA collaborative efforts to comfort the lives of poor populace of the country.

PBM Turkish Envoy in Pakistan

