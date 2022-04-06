ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
Pakistan condemns burning of Muslim houses in Rajasthan

Recorder Report 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned vandalization and burning of Muslim houses in Karauli Rajasthan, India, and urged the world community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the senseless vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of Muslim community in Karauli, Rajasthan by radical Hindu zealots belonging to BJP-RSS dispensation with connivance of the local security authorities,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

It stated that equally alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.

Regretfully, it added that the minorities in India, especially Muslims continue to live under fear and intimidation. The BJP-RSS combine has enabled perpetration of senseless violence against minorities as part of its ‘Hindutva’ agenda marked by hate and majoritarianism.

Recent history is replete with traumatic instances that reflect the current regime’s deep-seated animosity against the Muslims in India, it added. “Deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must ring alarm bells across the international community,” it stated.

Rather than relenting in their hostilities against the Muslims, it added that the BJP-RSS activists have intensified the atrocities. Recently, on 3 April 2022, it pointed out that Yati Narsinghan, the infamous Haridwar priest, once again brazenly called upon the Hindus to take up arms against the Muslims.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims and take effective steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all minorities in India,” the Foreign Office statement added.

