Punjab CM for giving ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that ownership rights will be given to dwellers of katchi-abadis in the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM disclosed that the Board of Revenue has been directed to take necessary steps without delay. “This decision would benefit hundreds and thousands of inhabitants in katchi-abadis. This was in continuation of the PTI-led government’s strenuous efforts to ameliorate the living standards of the common man during the last three and a half years,” he added.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Punjab took notice of the kite-flying incidents in Lahore and Sialkot that claimed two lives and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala. The CM expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the deaths of a child and a youth due to kite string and extended his sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased.

The CM directed police to take that strict action against those found responsible for this negligence and strict implementation on kite-flying law should be observed. He asserted that kite-flying incidents are not tolerable at any cost and effective measures be taken to check kite-flying incidents in future.

Meanwhile, a Chief Minister Office spokesman said that Abdul Aleem Khan leveled baseless and fabricated allegations on the Buzdar government and there is no reality in such allegations. He stated that the postings and transfers are done only on merit in Punjab and clarified that Farah Khan has no role in the matter of postings, transfers and contracts. “Khan should feel ashamed of himself by leveling such concocted allegations,” he added.

Spokesman said that CM Usman Buzdar has not made any interference in the matter of postings and transfers till today. He averred that those who indulged in horse-trading and are still doing have been fully exposed before the nation and those who are indulging into monetary politics have also been exposed before the masses. Buzdar is honest to the core and reserves the right to pursue legal action against those who are leveling baseless allegations against him, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022