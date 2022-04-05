ANL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.45%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.87%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
WAVES 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,392 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,642 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 43,896 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,742 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro wallows on Ukraine sanctions worries, Aussie calm before RBA

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: The euro languished near a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday amid talk of more sanctions against Moscow following international outrage over Ukraine civilian killings.

The Australian dollar was flat, hovering near a commodities price rally-fuelled nine-month high, ahead of the country’s central bank’s decision on interest rates later in the day.

The United States and European countries pledged on Monday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces.

Euro rises to one-week high on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, drew pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.

The Kremlin denied accusations related to the murder of civilians.

Europe’s single currency was little changed at $1.0975 after dropping as low as $1.0960 in the previous session for the first time since March 28.

It had reached a one-month high of $1.1185 just days earlier amid increased optimism for an end to the Ukraine conflict.

The euro’s woes boosted the dollar index, which held near a one-week high of 99.083 reached overnight. It last stood at 98.949.

The dollar weakened 0.20% to 122.515 yen, broadly tracking moves in long-term US Treasury yields, as it continued to consolidate around 122.5 after retreating from a multi-year high of 125.105 on March 28.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda put some additional pressure on the currency pair, saying the recent pace of appreciation was “somewhat rapid”, and policymakers are watching moves “carefully”.

Meanwhile, the Aussie was flat at $0.7541, staying close to Monday’s high of $0.75565, a level not seen since July 6.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low 0.1% on Tuesday, but investors will be watching for whether it discards a phrase that “the Board is prepared to be patient” about tightening from its post-meeting statement.

“Such a change in language will reinforce our call for the RBA to start raising the cash rate at its June meeting and support AUD,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note.

The “very strong” increase in commodity prices over the past month has boosted the bank’s estimate of Aussie fair value to a $0.82 to $0.95 range, centred on $0.89, she wrote.

Euro Yuan Yen US Dollar (USD) Reserve Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Euro wallows on Ukraine sanctions worries, Aussie calm before RBA

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Have not received any letter from president regarding caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif

Roshan Digital Account: inflows cross $3.9bn, NPCs attract over two-thirds of total

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

FCA adjustment for Feb: Nepra approves Rs1.29 hike

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian 'genocide'

Expansion of UAE non-oil private sector holds steady in March

Read more stories