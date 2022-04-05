ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.16%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
FNEL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
TELE 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.57%)
TPL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
TRG 75.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
UNITY 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,397 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 15,632 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.18%)
KSE100 44,097 Increased By 195.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,835 Increased By 98.6 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Palm climbs over 2% on crude oil strength, tight stocks outlook

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, lifted by strength in crude oil futures, and as surveys indicated tight end-March inventories in the world’s second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 147 ringgit, or 2.58%, to 5,839 ringgit ($1,384.96) a tonne in early trade, extending gains to a second session.

Fundamentals

  • Oil futures rose as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions. * Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Malaysia’s production in March was seen expanding 16.4% month-on-month to a three-month peak of 1.32 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

  • However, rising exports and lower imports likely offset production, keeping end-March inventories tight at 1.53 million tonnes - a 0.5% uptick from the previous month, according to the survey.

Palm oil ends three days of losses

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4% after a 1.6% overnight gain. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may gain more into a range of 5,855-5,966 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

