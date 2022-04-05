ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
CM office refutes Sarwar’s allegations against Buzdar

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Chief Minister’s Office has categorically refuted the allegations of former governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar against Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesman emphasised that merit has always prevailed in appointments and transfers in Punjab. The spokesman maintained that a person who has worked as the governor should avoid uttering such things. The baseless allegations of Ch. Sarwar are strongly denied; he added and mentioned that both have always had a respectful relationship.

It may be noted that the former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar in his news conference alleged that during the tenure of Usman Buzdar in Punjab, corruption was at its peak and DCs and other officials were appointed on bribery.

He also said the whole party, including the federal cabinet, was against making Usman Buzdar the Chief Minister, but they remained silent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

