Moeed thanks PM for entrusting him with NSA’s responsibility

ISLAMABAD: Former National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Monday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the responsibility of NSA.

Dr Moeed, in a series of the tweets, also expressed thanks to the entire team of National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Cell for supporting him and contributing to the national cause.

He said, “Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age. By the grace of Allah, not only did I receive this honour, but it has been an incredible two-and-a-half-year journey that I will always cherish.”

He further said, “I want to thank PMIK for trusting me with this immense responsibility and allowing me to do justice to my role as the NSA.”

He also thanked all others who allowed the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause.

“I am extremely grateful to my team for reposing trust in me when I was in office and ensuring that together we were able to achieve several milestones that will Insha’Allah (By the will of Almighty Allah) have a lasting impact for the country”.

The NSA thanked the entire nation for supporting and criticising to perform well at his position.

“And to all Pakistanis, both those who appreciated my presence and those who critiqued my work, I am equally thankful. The former kept me motivated, while the latter forced me and my team to try even harder and become better at what we did,” he added.

The NSA while expressing his satisfaction and contentment said, “Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA’s office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud.”

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve our great country! Thank you again. Pakistan Paindabad!”, he concluded.

Dr Moeed Yusuf was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, with the status of Minister of State, on December 24, 2019.

Earlier, in October 2019, he was made chairman of Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC) under the National Security Division (NSD).

However, after reviving the post of NSA the government elevated the rank of Dr Moeed Yusuf from SAPM to NSA equal to that of a federal minister on May 17, 2021.

Dr Yusuf is the associate vice president at the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). He is the author of Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia.

He has done Masters in International Relations and PhD in Political Science from Boston University.

He was a research fellow at the Frederick S Padree Centre for the study of the longer range future at the Padree School of Global Studies at Boston University’s Political Science Department before joining USIP in 2010.

Dr Moeed Yusuf, during his two and a half years tenure, successfully accomplished the task of finalizing the country’s first ever National Security Policy centered on the citizens and economic security while geo-strategic and geo-political imperatives also featured prominently in it to strengthen Pakistan’s security and standing in the world.

He also organised the first of its kind “Islamabad Security Dialogue”, a platform for local and international experts to open debate on core security issues. The event was held in 2021 during pressing times of COVID-19 and second iteration of the forum was held from March 17-18 under the theme together for ideas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first Policy Advisory Portal of NSD based over 100 think tanks of the country.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 was held from April 1-2 under the theme Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation was held on key themes revolving around the National Security Policy.