ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.86%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.44%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-6.07%)
TRG 75.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.42%)
UNITY 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.74%)
WAVES 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -131.4 (-2.9%)
BR30 15,673 Decreased By -676.8 (-4.14%)
KSE100 44,068 Decreased By -993.1 (-2.2%)
KSE30 16,810 Decreased By -378 (-2.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 6.

Shipment in new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment combinations are between May 16-31, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.

Experts for maintaining wheat stocks through procurement, ban on exports

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Thursday.

