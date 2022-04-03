Experts for maintaining wheat stocks through procurement, ban on exports

ISLAMABAD: Experts have urged upon the government to maintain wheat stocks through procurement during the on-going harvest and ban export of wheat. A group of experts gathered at the National Press Club on Saturday to discuss the wheat situation in the country.

Experts have also suggested ban on export of wheat amid serious repercussion of the Russia-Ukraine war, which would disrupt the supply of wheat in the international market.

Among others, one expert Khan Faraz said wheat is one of the most strategic crops globally which has always been a big challenge for many governments. In Pakistan too, wheat is the most important staple food crop of the country. Although grown on a large area, there have been crisis of crop shortages in the country whenever the support prices fixed not considered profitable by the farmers.

He said that there is an urgent need to impose a ban on wheat exports of local grains keeping in view the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which would disrupt the supply of wheat in the international market.

However, a bumper yield can help save the day and protect the country from an exorbitant import bill in the mid of a global price spiral.

Moreover, the government may maintain wheat stocks through procurement during the on-going harvest and put a stop to wheat exports in all scenarios, Faraz added.

