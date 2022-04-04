ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.58%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.19%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.57%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-4.41%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.7%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.9 (-2.87%)
BR30 15,703 Decreased By -647.3 (-3.96%)
KSE100 44,079 Decreased By -981.2 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -380.8 (-2.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars underpinned by commodities, yields

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged ahead on Monday, urged on by sky-high commodity prices and speculation Australia’s central bank could sound less dovish at its policy meeting this week.

The Aussie was firm at $0.7506, and not far from its recent five-month top of $0.7540. A break above the peak from last October at $0.7555 is needed to extend the bull run, while support lies around $0.7456.

The kiwi dollar was trailing at $0.6923, having repeatedly failed to crack resistance in the $0.6990/7000 zone. Support lies at the 200-day moving average of $0.6910.

Commodities remain a positive with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of prices jumping over March to be up 41% on a year earlier.

“We judge AUD/USD is significantly undervalued thanks to the surge in commodity prices,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, who estimates fair value at north of $0.8500.

“This week’s RBA meeting could be a catalyst for a lift in AUD if the RBA removes its “patient” narrative for increases in its cash rate,” he added.

Australia dollars bulls bank their gains, await clarity on Ukraine

The RBA Board meets on Tuesday and is expected to hold rates at 0.1% but also acknowledge that the economy continues to surprise with its strength.

Unemployment hit 4.0% in February months ahead of the RBA’s forecasts, making it harder to justify keeping rates at emergency lows. Data out Monday showed job ads at their highest since 2008, pointing to further gains ahead.

The market has long wagered the RBA will have to start hiking as soon as June and has priced in six more moves to 1.75% by year end.

Three-year bond yields shot up 87 basis points last month to reach 2.385%, while the spread with 10-year yields shrank to 41 basis points.

That was the flattest curve since early 2020 before the pandemic hit, though it is still some way from inverting as the US Treasury curve has. Inversion is a rare event in

Australia with the last time being the global financial crisis in 2008/09, when the economy did stall for a time but dodged recession.

“While we still look for RBA policy normalisation, we remain sceptical of the speed and quantum of tightening currently priced in,” said Frank Uhlenbruch, an investment strategist at Janus Henderson.

“Hence, we see some value at the shorter end of the yield curve,” he added.

“We see 10-year government bond yields at 2.84% as beginning to offer value, providing investors with term premia at a time of heightened inflation risk.”

Australian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars underpinned by commodities, yields

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories