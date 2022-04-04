ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
PTI govt making joke of constitution: ANP chief

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that PTI government has made a joke of the constitution since its very inception.

In his reaction over the rejection of the no-confidence motion and dissolution of the National Assembly by the government here on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan has always taken unconstitutional steps to hide his failures.

He said that during last three and half year, the government has made mockery of democracy, parliament and constitution. He said that anyone, who has supported these process have committed violation of the constitution.

The ANP chief said that for protection of democracy and constitution every Pakistani including Supreme Court would have to play their due role.

He said that constitution is clear about no-confidence and dissolution of the National Assembly.

He said that after sensing the success of the no-confidence, ministers, advisors and Prime Minister himself were nerved. He said that not following the constitution in letter and spirit, the country will face anarchy like situation.

