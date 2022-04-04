PTI govt making joke of constitution: ANP chief

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that PTI government has made a joke of the constitution since its very inception.

In his reaction over the rejection of the no-confidence motion and dissolution of the National Assembly by the government here on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan has always taken unconstitutional steps to hide his failures.

He said that during last three and half year, the government has made mockery of democracy, parliament and constitution. He said that anyone, who has supported these process have committed violation of the constitution.

The ANP chief said that for protection of democracy and constitution every Pakistani including Supreme Court would have to play their due role.

He said that constitution is clear about no-confidence and dissolution of the National Assembly.

He said that after sensing the success of the no-confidence, ministers, advisors and Prime Minister himself were nerved. He said that not following the constitution in letter and spirit, the country will face anarchy like situation.

