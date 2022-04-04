Emergency services rescued 121,000 victims in March

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 121,552 victims while responding to 125,943 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2022.

Out of 125,943 emergencies Rescue Service responded to 35,519 were road traffic accidents, 72,576 medical emergencies, 1967 fire incidents, 3173 crime incidents, 795 Animal Rescue, 80 drowning incidents, 51 building collapses, and 11,782 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

