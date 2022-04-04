ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
A day of high drama

04 Apr, 2022

EDITORIAL: That Pakistan’s apex court has successfully ended a day of high drama in the country is a fact. That the court has successfully taken the theatricality out of this drama is also a fact. The happenings on this day that were preceded by the removal of Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar ‘at late night’ had added to the uncertainty that characterizes normal life enormously, to say the least.

According to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and President regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) “will be subject to the court’s order”. In other words, the chief justice has indicated that these actions are subject to a thorough judicial scrutiny to determine whether or not these are backed by the required constitutional propriety and substance.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved National Assembly on the advice of prime minister Imran Khan; and the federal cabinet also stood dissolved. “The president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the prime minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

The premier moved the Presidency with an advice for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament minutes after NA Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against the PM, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution, which says loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen. “No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy,” he remarked, terming the objections raised by information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry “valid”. Suri’s conduct, however, gave birth to a legitimate question: was it fitting or appropriate? Not only was the deputy speaker demonstrating that he had accepted the ‘threat letter’ as a gospel truth, his body language clearly showed as if he was one of the salespersons who has been given a written script to read to each prospect.

Earlier in his address to the nation yesterday, the ‘prime minister’ while congratulating the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed said that the deputy speaker had ‘’rejected the attempt to changing the regime [and] the foreign policy’’. A careful analysis of the situation, however, shows that ‘prime minister’s’ strategy is clearly aimed at denying Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif an opportunity to become prime minister and then call fresh elections.

Be that as it may, ‘Uncertainty and fear grip Pakistan’ was the headline of Business Recorder’s ‘Lead-1’ news item of its yesterday’s edition. Yes, there was ever-deepening uncertainty about what is happening, intended, or required. Although prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster was very imminent since the government’s key allies, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), had crossed over to the opposition, the question whether or not he would survive the vote of no-confidence against him still had no clear answer mainly because of growing confusion the government’s announcement that the “opposition must be ready for a rude shock” had caused.

Indeed, the entire opposition in particular was taken by surprise yesterday. There existed the complete loss or absence of hope until the apex court assembled in response to an action (suo motu) taken by it on its own accord on a Sunday and began to take stock of the situation with a view to bringing to an end the current political/constitutional impasse in the country.

Last but not least, in this newspaper’s view, however, yesterday’s events constitute nothing but a theatre in which standard or naturalistic convention of plot, characterization, and thematic structures were ignored or distorted in order to convey the irrational nature of reality and essential isolation of humanity in a meaningless world. It is said, and rightly so, that so long as someone is alive, there is hope for recovery. It is, therefore, expected that the country would come out of the woods very soon, although our faces now bear the expression of utter hopelessness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Dr Arif Alvi Qasim Suri Chaudhry Fawad CJP Umar Ata Bandial

