Why was Punjab governor fired?

Chaudhry Mohammad Sadiq 04 Apr, 2022

Why was governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who originally hails from Faisalabad, sacked late at night? This is the question a visibly upset governor raised at a press conference yesterday.

According to him, he had offered to resign a couple of days ago “then why they still sacked me”. In his presser, he referred to the virtues of parliamentary system of the UK where he himself had played an active role in politics to explain how democratic norms and principles are blatantly undermined by the prime minister in Pakistan.

It is a fact that Chaudhry Sarwar renounced his UK citizenship in 2013 following confirmation for governorship of Punjab representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Later, he quit his position and the party to cross over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is true that the Chaudhry was at the beck and call of the party, PTI, high command, i.e., the prime minister, and was always willing to carry out the orders obligingly. Unfortunately, however, he is now accused of committing betrayal of the party’s high command with whom he was supposedly cooperating.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sadiq (Faisalabad)

Chaudhry Mohammad Sadiq

