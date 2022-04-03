Ramazan 2022: first day of fasting today

PESHAWAR: The moon of the month of Ramazan was sighted on Saturday in Pakistan and the holy month will begin from Sunday (today) in the country. This was announced by the Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, who presided over the meeting of the committee here on Saturday.

Besides, members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, officials of Pakistan Metrological department, Ministries of Science and Technology, Religious Affairs, Suparco, Aukaf department and others concerned departments were present here at Auqaf department.

Similar meetings of the zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also held in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and federal capital Islamabad. Announcing the fall of Ramazan, Maulana Azad said that in most of the areas across the country weather remained clear and moon sighting witnesses were received from different parts of the country.

He said that moon has been sighted in Lahore, Norwal, Islamabad, Sialkot, Kasur, Pak Pattan, Karian, Muzzafargarh, Karak and other districts by crowds. Therefore, they are unanimously announcing first Ramazan on April 03, 2022.

